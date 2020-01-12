The Browns’ Search Reportedly Came Down To 2 Candidates

With the Cleveland Browns’ hiring of Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, the NFL coaching cycle for this year is complete.

Cleveland almost hired Stefanski last year, but wound up picking Freddie Kitchens instead. One year later, he’s now the latest man to be given a chance to lead the franchise out of the wilderness.

The Browns were pretty thorough in their search this year, interviewing eight candidates. When it was time to make a decision, the choice reportedly came down to Stefanski or San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Incredibly, Saleh and Stefanski faced off in yesterday’s NFC Divisional Round game, with the 49ers winning 27-10.

The #Browns HC search came down to Kevin Stefanski and #49ers Robert Saleh, source tells me. Decision not finalized before their head-to-head matchup yesterday. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 12, 2020

There are some people responding to the above tweet blasting the Browns for using yesterday’s game as their basis for picking a coach, but that’s not necessarily what Cabot is implying.

It might just be that the team was still debating the two candidates going into the game but would have been okay with either.

In the end, Stefanski won out, and because Minnesota lost, he’s able to get started at his new gig right away.