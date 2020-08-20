A Browns cornerback has been hospitalized after suffering an abdominal injury during Cleveland’s practice on Wednesday.

Browns CB Kevin Johnson is in the hospital after a player landed on his abdominal area during Wednesday’s practice, the team reported on Thursday. Johnson is dealing with a lacerated kidney.

“Browns CB Kevin Johnson was admitted to University Hospitals yesterday afternoon after sustaining an abdominal injury when another played landed on him during yesterday’s practice,” the Browns released in a statement. “Test results revealed that he sustained a laceration to his liver. Kevin is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for at least another 24 hours for observations.”

It’s unclear what Johnson’s recovery timeline looks like. He’ll remain in the hospital for the next 24 hours under observation.

Injury Update: CB Kevin Johnson was admitted to University Hospitals yesterday afternoon after sustaining an abdominal injury when another player landed on him during yesterday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/NTBT7iJcBH — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 20, 2020

The Browns signed CB Kevin Johnson to a one-year deal during the off-season. Johnson is set to make $3.5 million this season – that number could be as high as $6 million with incentives included.

Johnson has been a valuable slot defender over the years. The Wake Forest alum spent his first four years in Houston before spending last season with the Buffalo Bills. In five seasons, Johnson’s racked up 164 tackles and one interception.

The Browns expect Johnson to add key depth to their secondary this season. But it’s still unclear how long he’ll take to recover from a lacerated kidney. This will be something to monitor over the next few days.