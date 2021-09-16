The Spun

Browns Defensive Coordinator Has Honest Admission About Chiefs Offense

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 17: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the sidelines during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns’ 2021 season started the same way their 2020 season ended: With a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. One Browns coach was pretty candid about why they couldn’t get it done this time.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods discussed why the defense struggled in the 33-29 loss. He explained that the Chiefs have so many great players on offense that it’s hard to scheme to cover them all.

Woods said that the Browns had to be “very selective” in who they choose to double on a play.

“You can’t cover them all,” Woods said, via ProFootballTalk. “There are a lot of weapons out there so again, when you game plan, there are certain calls that take away certain things they do, but there may be some guys who get some one-on-ones. This is part of the game, but when you have a team that has so many weapons across the board, you just have to be very selective when you choose to double somebody.”

In the first half, the Browns did a good job holding the Chiefs offense in check. But after taking a 22-10 halftime lead, the Chiefs offense started to feast.

In the second half, the Chiefs scored on each of their first five drives, turning a 22-10 deficit into a 33-29 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

The Browns failed to score on any of their final three drives, and the Chiefs secured the victory.

Judging by Joe Woods’ comments, other defenses might find similar struggles as the season progresses.

