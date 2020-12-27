The Disaster Scenario For The Browns Is Still In Play

The Cleveland Browns are in solid position for the playoffs, but the AFC North franchise has yet to officially lock up a berth. Cleveland’s disaster scenario is still in play following Saturday night’s crazy Dolphins vs. Raiders game.

Thanks to the Dolphins’ wild win over the Raiders on Saturday night, the Browns could miss the playoffs at 11-5 on the season.

Cleveland is currently 10-5 with games remaining against the Jets and the Steelers. The Browns should be able to finish with at least 11 wins and potentially 12.

However, it’s possible that Kevin Stefanski’s team could miss the playoffs with an 11-5 record. The Colts, Dolphins and Ravens could all finish with 11-plus wins, too.

Browns fans are already dreading the thought of missing the playoffs at 11-5.

Chill just went down my spine knowing that the Browns can finish 11-5 this year and miss the playoffs due to this Raiders/Dolphins finish. — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) (@MichaelRyanRuiz) December 27, 2020

Quite the day tomorrow for #Browns fans: Beat the Jets + Steelers win = Playoffs Beat the Jets + Steelers loss = can win division in Week 17… but if they lose that game, they could miss the playoffs at 11-5. Oh, and all four top WRs are out tomorrow. Not at all horrifying! pic.twitter.com/HfC2cW5gnO — Jeff ManDLowerian (@JeffDLowe) December 27, 2020

The Browns can only worry about today, though, and today should be a win.

Cleveland and New York are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The Browns have a 71.5 percent chance of beating the Jets, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. Cleveland enters the contest as a 6.5-point favorite at most sportsbooks.

The game between the two AFC foes will be televised on CBS.