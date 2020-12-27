The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Disaster Scenario For The Browns Is Still In Play

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday night.CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are in solid position for the playoffs, but the AFC North franchise has yet to officially lock up a berth. Cleveland’s disaster scenario is still in play following Saturday night’s crazy Dolphins vs. Raiders game.

Thanks to the Dolphins’ wild win over the Raiders on Saturday night, the Browns could miss the playoffs at 11-5 on the season.

Cleveland is currently 10-5 with games remaining against the Jets and the Steelers. The Browns should be able to finish with at least 11 wins and potentially 12.

However, it’s possible that Kevin Stefanski’s team could miss the playoffs with an 11-5 record. The Colts, Dolphins and Ravens could all finish with 11-plus wins, too.

Browns fans are already dreading the thought of missing the playoffs at 11-5.

The Browns can only worry about today, though, and today should be a win.

Cleveland and New York are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The Browns have a 71.5 percent chance of beating the Jets, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. Cleveland enters the contest as a 6.5-point favorite at most sportsbooks.

The game between the two AFC foes will be televised on CBS.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.