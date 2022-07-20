Browns Discussed Jimmy Garoppolo: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly expressed some interest in Jimmy Garoppolo, according to PFF's Doug Kyed.

Kyed says the "homework" the Browns did on the San Francisco 49ers quarterback happened earlier in the offseason but that Cleveland could revisit Garoppolo as an option depending on how long Deshaun Watson is suspended.

Right now, Jacoby Brissett is the Browns' No. 2 signal caller in line to step in for Watson, but if Cleveland thinks Garoppolo would be an affordable upgrade, they may take a shot on the veteran.

The 49ers have made it clear they want to start Trey Lance at quarterback, but have thus far been unable to find a trade partner for Garoppolo as he works his way back from shoulder surgery.

That could be changing soon though.

"#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo recently saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a checkup and is progressing well. SF is thrilled with where he is physically, sources say. The expectation is he’ll be fully cleared around mid-August. Perhaps then we'll know his destination," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted yesterday.

We'll see if the Browns are involved when the time comes to actually move Jimmy G.