Browns Defensive Lineman Has Blunt Message For Jadeveon Clowney

The Cleveland Browns are one of the teams that has expressed interest in Jadeveon Clowney, hosting the free agent pass rusher on a recent visit.

Cleveland has already brought in a number of outside reinforcements this offseason, including veteran defensive tackle Malik Jackson. The hope is that these additions can help the Browns take the next step from playoff team to bona fide title contender.

During a media session on Wednesday, Jackson addressed why he believes Cleveland was the right place for him, and also spoke about Clowney considering the Browns.

Jackson’s overall message was that he doesn’t feel the need to recruit the former No. 1 overall pick, because the team Cleveland is building speaks loud enough.

“I don’t think I have to [recruit him]‚’’ Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “It’s one of those things that the team speaks for itself and what we’re trying to build speaks for itself. If you want to hop on board, come hop on board. I understand the free agency market isn’t probably what he wants, but things are bigger than monetary value and you get a chance to be on a good team and set yourself up in the future.’’

The Browns already pursued Clowney last offseason, making him a reported offer of $57 million over three years. In the end, Clowney took a one-year, $13 million contract with the Tennessee Titans.

His stint in Nashville was a disaster, as Clowney recorded only 19 tackles and zero sacks in eight games before a knee injury ended his season. Now, the 28-year-old three-time Pro Bowler is hoping to revive his career somewhere.

Perhaps that somewhere will be Cleveland when all is said and done.