Browns Executive Comments On Odell Beckham Trade Rumors

Odell Beckham makes a catch in warmups before a game with the Browns.

Rumors were swirling on Wednesday that Odell Beckham was on the trade block. The former All-Pro wideout was rumored to be on his way to the Minnesota Vikings. Obviously that hasn’t come into fruition yet.

Beckham has been involved in trade rumors for the past few years now. Before the New York Giants shipped him off to the Cleveland Browns, new reports regarding his availability would emerge every week.

The Browns didn’t hit the ground running with Beckham during the 2019 season, but the front office isn’t ready to abandon this experiment. Chief strategy offer Paul DePodesta called any rumors involving Beckham “completely false.”

DePodesta’s comments should put any doubt about this to rest for now. That doesn’t mean we won’t see trade rumors in the future involving Beckham.

Beckham’s popularity has made him one of the most scrutinized players in the league. If he has an incident on the sidelines next season, you can pretty much guarantee it’ll generate headlines.

This past season, Beckham had 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. Cleveland is hoping for much better production this fall.

It’ll be interesting to see how Kevin Stefanski utilizes Beckham in his offense. He recently spent time as the offensive coordinator for the Vikings.

