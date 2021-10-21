Browns Expected To Get Boost On Offense Thursday Night

It has already been announced that the Cleveland Browns will be without Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Baker Mayfield tonight against the Denver Broncos. Earlier today, however, the team received a positive update on one of their top wide receivers.

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, the Browns are expected to activate wide receiver Jarvis Landry off injured reserve. If that happens, he’ll be allowed to suit up against the Broncos.

“For the Browns WR Jarvis Landry should probably be activated off IR today per sources,” Palmer said. “If that officially happens expect him to play.”

Landry, who has missed the last four games due to a knee injury, has already been designated to return from injured reserve. The team has been cautious about officially activating him, though.

Before he went down with a knee injury in Week 2, Landry had six receptions for 80 yards this season. He also had 13 rushing yards and a touchdown on two carries.

In addition to this encouraging update on Landry’s status, Palmer also revealed what’s going on with Odell Beckham Jr. and his shoulder injury. Unfortunately, he’s facing an uphill battle to be active for tonight’s game.

“For OBJ, he has a significant shoulder injury,” Palmer said. “I’m told it’s an uphill battle to go tonight, but don’t rule him out completely just yet.”

Kickoff for the Broncos-Browns game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.