Browns Fans Are Disappointed By The Latest Uniform News

The Browns have made plenty of uniform changes and decisions over the years. Fans are disappointed by the latest uniform news.

Cleveland vice president JW Johnson announced on Monday the Browns won’t be wearing orange uniforms “for a while.” The most likely timeline for the orange jerseys to make a return would be within five years.

#Browns vice president JW Johnson just said no orange jerseys for the Browns, "probably for a while". Sounded like for at least the 5 year window to change uniforms. I am for one- very sad. — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) December 14, 2020

Fans are upset, but at least the Browns are winning. Cleveland is 9-3 and right on the Steelers’ tail in the AFC North.

The Browns are gearing up for perhaps the biggest game of their season. They’ll take on the 7-5 Ravens this evening on Monday Night Football. There’s two major storylines surrounding the game.

If the Browns win tonight, they’ll stay alive in the hunt for the AFC North title and deliver an (almost) knockout blow to the Ravens’ playoff hopes. A loss allows Baltimore to remain in the playoff picture and practically ends Cleveland’s chances of winning the division. Monday night’s game is must-watch football.

The Browns are much-improved with Kevin Stefanski at the helm. Yes, the Browns appear to have found a more-than capable head coach. Even quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing well this season, but it’s the team’s high-powered rushing attack and stout defense that deserves the credit.

The Browns take on the Ravens this evening at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. And no, Cleveland will not be wearing orange uniforms tonight (or anytime soon).