Browns Fans Are Loving Odell Beckham Jr.’s Latest Social Media Post

On Tuesday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. posted a video to his Instagram story.

In the video, Beckham Jr. can be seen doing something he rarely does on the field – throwing the football. Although he only does it sparingly, he’s proven he has what it takes.

Just last season, he nearly pulled off an incredible trick play, but the receiver dropped the ball. He took a pitch from fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landy and launched the ball deep, but it fell incomplete.

He proved that once again on Tuesday night in the video he posted to his social media account. Beckham Jr. took a snap, dropped back and then dropped a perfect pass through a basketball hoop.

Check it out.

Beckham has been on the receiving end of passes since he entered the NFL, but he’s proven to be adept at dishing them out as well.

During the 2018 season, he and then-rookie running back Saquon Barkley connected on a 57-yard touchdown pass.

Beckham is coming off of a disappointing 2019 season in which he battled a hernia for much of the season. He and the Browns have plenty of hype surrounding the team headed into the 2020 campaign.

Will the Browns finally make the playoffs?