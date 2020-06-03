Browns Fans Are Loving The Latest Update On QB Baker Mayfield

The Browns are going into yet another season with a new head coach and front office. But for the first time in what feels like decades, they seem to have settled on a quarterback in Baker Mayfield.

After two up-and-down years in Cleveland, the early reports from Mayfield’s progress heading into Year 3 look good. Speaking to ESPN’s Jake Trotter today, new Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt praised Mayfield for his work ethic, focus and leadership.

Van Pelt revealed that Mayfield has even gone into meetings that he isn’t required to join, joining running back and wide receiver meetings.

Needless to say, Browns fans have quickly come out in renewed support of their embattled quarterback. Twitter has been buzzing with hyped Browns fans ready to see Mayfield take a leap forward in 2020.

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt noted that QB Baker Mayfield has been jumping into meetings he’s not even required to join. WR meetings, RB meetings, etc. Van Pelt really praised the leadership, focus and commitment Baker is showing, even virtually. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 3, 2020

“Go ahead and doubt (number) 6,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“You couldn’t ask for a better sign of what may come,” wrote another.

Mayfield had a record-setting rookie season in 2018, turning the Browns from a team that went winless the year before into a 7-8-1 team – the biggest team turnaround in franchise history.

But despite making a ton of additions to the team ahead of 2019, Mayfield and the Browns fell down to earth in 2019. They went 6-10 last season, and fired their head coach for the second year in a row.

But if Mayfield can return to his rookie form under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns might finally be able to get over the hump.