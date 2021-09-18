The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

A closeup of a Cleveland Browns helmet on the field.CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week.

Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.

“According to team and league sources, Lewis was in contact with the league and received a warning that any subsequent violations of Rule 13, Article 8 will result in discipline,” insider Tom Pelissero wrote for NFL.com. “When the entire incident was reviewed, Lewis’ actions weren’t deemed worthy of a fine, per source.”

This ruling isn’t sitting well with a lot of people, and Browns fans in particular are angry with the decision. They’ve taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the NFL.

Honestly, we can’t fault any Cleveland fan for feeling this way. Just because Lewis is a coach shouldn’t make him immune here; he put his hands on a player first, so he should receive a stiffer punishment than just a warning.

At least Harrison was not suspended. He’ll be in uniform tomorrow when the Browns host the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET.

