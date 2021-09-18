Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week.

Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.

“According to team and league sources, Lewis was in contact with the league and received a warning that any subsequent violations of Rule 13, Article 8 will result in discipline,” insider Tom Pelissero wrote for NFL.com. “When the entire incident was reviewed, Lewis’ actions weren’t deemed worthy of a fine, per source.”

This ruling isn’t sitting well with a lot of people, and Browns fans in particular are angry with the decision. They’ve taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the NFL.

Cool. Good to know a coach (initiated it btw) can shove a player & have absolutely no repercussions. Meanwhile Ronnie (retaliated btw) got kicked & fined. #Browns staff – take notice! Start shoving opposing players & get them kicked out of the games!! https://t.co/7hUEXhB3mJ — 🅰️🅱️🅾️ (@Matt_Abo53) September 18, 2021

Wow. What horse 💩 #NFL No fine for Coach who hit a player #Browns player fined. Sure but … League is saying this is okay and other Coaches can now shove/hit players to draw flags without consequence. https://t.co/vpMaH2ggwY — JohnnyOhio (@JohnnyOhio) September 18, 2021

Wow this is actually ridiculous.. Harrison gets pushed first for no reason and he gets fined ? So we don’t hold coaches to the same expectations as players ? Dumb https://t.co/LTFMi3r8XK — Bub (@BubbaT31) September 18, 2021

So a coach can shove an opposing player & gets a warning the player retaliates & shoves the coach back & gets a ejected & fined? Someone on Browns coaching staff needs to shove Mahomes next they meet. Lets see the NFL rule the same situation differently. https://t.co/TMn42K7PzE — Kevin Seifert (@Cntryboy80) September 18, 2021

Just start hiring coaches like the NHL has goon players. Why not if there are no consequences. I'd have no problem sending an "assistant coach" out during the AFC championship to get into a fist fight with Patrick Mahomes. https://t.co/ZyU0WrFyr8 — LuNcHBoX (@LuNcHBoX2099) September 18, 2021

Honestly, we can’t fault any Cleveland fan for feeling this way. Just because Lewis is a coach shouldn’t make him immune here; he put his hands on a player first, so he should receive a stiffer punishment than just a warning.

At least Harrison was not suspended. He’ll be in uniform tomorrow when the Browns host the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET.