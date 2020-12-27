Browns Fans Are Starting To Panic On Sunday Afternoon

Is it time to panic, Browns fans?

Cleveland entered Sunday afternoon’s game against the New York Jets in desperate need of a win. The Browns have yet to lock up a playoff berth and it’s possible that the AFC North franchise could miss out on the postseason at 11-5.

So far on Sunday, it’s been as bad as possible for the Browns.

Cleveland is trailing New York, 13-3, midway through the second quarter on Sunday afternoon. There’s a lot of game left, of course, but the Browns cannot afford to lose this one.

The Browns’ playoff chances have dropped to 62 percent according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. That’s still more likely than not, but it’s much lower than it had previously been.

The Browns have dropped to a 62% chance to reach the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/fTV7UEU0kb — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 27, 2020

Elsewhere around the NFL, the Browns aren’t getting any help. ESPN reporter Jake Trotter noted how it’s been a “nightmare” weekend for Cleveland so far.

“This weekend continues to be nightmare elsewhere for #Browns, as well. Ravens up 17-0 over Giants, and Colts ahead 14-7 over Steelers. #Browns can clinch playoff spot with win + Ravens or Colts loss,” the ESPN reporter tweeted on Sunday.

This weekend continues to be nightmare elsewhere for #Browns, as well. Ravens up 17-0 over Giants, and Colts ahead 14-7 over Steelers. #Browns can clinch playoff spot with win + Ravens or Colts loss. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 27, 2020

There’s still a lot of football to be played today, but the Browns need to turn things around – quickly.