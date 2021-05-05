Browns Fans React To Aaron Rodgers Trade Speculation

Until there’s a resolution between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, trade speculation is going to run rampant. And one recently-suggested trade garnered a surprising reaction from Browns fans.

In a recent article, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested a trade between the Browns and Packers. As part of the trade, the Browns get Aaron Rodgers and the Packers get Baker Mayfield.

Barnwell argued that the Browns would love the trade since Rodgers would make them almost instant Super Bowl favorites. But the Browns fanbase didn’t see it the same way.

Baker Mayfield has been trending over the past few hours because of how vehemently the Browns fans want him to take them to the promised land. Many fans have praised Baker for embracing the city of Cleveland and leading them out of their winless doldrums.

The bottom line appears to be that they are loyal to Baker Mayfield.

I’d rather lose with Baker than win with Rodgers. Please stop. — Browns Country (@TheFanDomeShow) May 4, 2021

I can’t believe I even need to say this, but here it is: Baker Mayfield embraced us fully when he arrived in Cleveland at a time when NOBODY believed in the Browns. I’m not about to throw him over for Aaron Rodgers, or anybody, ever. We ride or die with Baker. End of story. — Samantha Bunten (@samanthabunten) May 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is amazing and a future Hall of Famer… but Baker Mayfield was put on earth to quarterback the Cleveland Browns! — Shawn McLaughlin (@ATMshawn1) May 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers wasn't the one embracing Cleveland at their worst. Aaron Rodgers wasn't the one who ended the 19 year QB search. Aaron Rodgers wasn't the one who cried when the Browns broke an 18 year playoff drought because he understood what it meant. Baker Mayfield was. pic.twitter.com/4NNSOZHqhq — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) May 5, 2021

The Cleveland Browns went 11-5 in 2020, making the playoffs for the first time since 2002. They followed that up by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs for their first playoff win in over 25 years.

In the process, Baker Mayfield had one of the best seasons ever for a Browns quarterback. He threw for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns with only eight interceptions, dramatically cutting down his turnovers.

Browns fans owe a lot to Baker Mayfield and they know it.

Who is more likely to bring the Browns a Super Bowl: Baker Mayfield or Aaron Rodgers?