Browns Fans React To Aaron Rodgers Trade Speculation

A field level view of the Cleveland Browns stadium.CLEVELAND - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the Cleveland Browns Stadium taken during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns on September 12, 2004 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Ravens 20-3. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

Until there’s a resolution between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, trade speculation is going to run rampant. And one recently-suggested trade garnered a surprising reaction from Browns fans.

In a recent article, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested a trade between the Browns and Packers. As part of the trade, the Browns get Aaron Rodgers and the Packers get Baker Mayfield.

Barnwell argued that the Browns would love the trade since Rodgers would make them almost instant Super Bowl favorites. But the Browns fanbase didn’t see it the same way.

Baker Mayfield has been trending over the past few hours because of how vehemently the Browns fans want him to take them to the promised land. Many fans have praised Baker for embracing the city of Cleveland and leading them out of their winless doldrums.

The bottom line appears to be that they are loyal to Baker Mayfield.

 

The Cleveland Browns went 11-5 in 2020, making the playoffs for the first time since 2002. They followed that up by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs for their first playoff win in over 25 years.

In the process, Baker Mayfield had one of the best seasons ever for a Browns quarterback. He threw for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns with only eight interceptions, dramatically cutting down his turnovers.

Browns fans owe a lot to Baker Mayfield and they know it.

Who is more likely to bring the Browns a Super Bowl: Baker Mayfield or Aaron Rodgers?


