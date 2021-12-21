Look: Browns Fan’s Reaction To Final Play Of Game Is Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns got off to a sluggish start this Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders, trailing 10-0 at halftime. Despite not having their head coach and starting quarterback, they made a furious comeback in the second half.

Browns quarterback Nick Mullens gave the Browns a 14-13 lead with less than four minutes remaining, delivering a go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Harrison Bryant.

An interception from Greedy Williams could’ve been the nail in the coffin, but the Browns were unable to run out the clock. As a result, the Raiders had one last chance to march down the field and win the game.

Derek Carr didn’t squander that opportunity, leading the Raiders into field-goal range. Daniel Carlson made his first attempt from 48 yards out, but the Browns called a timeout before the snap.

The Browns tried their hardest to ice Carlson, but it didn’t bother him. A minute after the timeout was called, Carlson stepped up and nailed the 48-yard field goal.

After the kick from Carlson went through the uprights, a Browns fan was caught looking on in disbelief. This heartbroken fan received a lot of attention on Twitter.

Here’s the photo going viral on social media:

With the loss, the Browns fall to 7-7 and 12th in the AFC playoff picture.

The Browns’ schedule won’t get any easier, as they have a showdown with the Packers on Christmas Day.