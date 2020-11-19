The Spun

Browns Fans Will Love What Odell Beckham Jr Said Today

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham on Sunday.

Odell Beckham Jr. unfortunately won’t be able to help the Cleveland Browns in their pursuit of a playoff spot due to a season-ending injury. However, the superstar wideout seems to be in good spirits despite his current situation.

Last week, the Browns announced that Beckham underwent successful surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The current expectation is that he’ll be ready for the start of the 2021 season.

Beckham has a long road ahead of him before he can return to the gridiron, but he sounds highly motivated to prove that he’s still an elite playmaker. As a matter of fact, he just posted an emphatic message on social media for his doubters.

“Just making daily deposits,” Beckham wrote on Twitter. “I’m so motivated. Thank you for this.”

Beckham also tweeted out “‘Trust the process…’ man I hated hearing this! But I’m with it.”

There’s no denying Beckham’s talent. He’s a unique player capable of going the distance whenever the ball is in his hands.

Unfortunately the past few years for Beckham have been riddled with injuries. With three years remaining on his contract, the Browns are hopeful that he can bounce back from the ACL tear and avoid the injury bug.

We’ll have to wait and see if Beckham can return to his All-Pro form next season.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.