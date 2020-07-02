NFL Analyst On What Baker Mayfield Needs To Improve In 2020

It’s a pivotal year for Baker Mayfield. Another step back could cost him his starting gig with the Browns. Progression could ensure his job for years to come.

The Oklahoma alum and former first-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft hasn’t lived up to his collegiate hype just yet. Mayfield has struggled to adapt to the NFL game, as he’s forced throws and struggled to remain composed in the pocket. The upcoming 2020 season could be his last chance to prove his worth.

ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell released a lengthy analysis of the Browns QB on Thursday morning. Barnwell believes one major area in which Mayfield has to improve this season is pocket presence.

Mayfield panicked in the pocket too often last season and struggled with his drop-back. Remaining composed could help the Browns QB become the signal-caller most were expecting when he came out of college.

New column: After falling apart in 2019, can Baker Mayfield get back on track in 2020? https://t.co/0dLzj7Dp40 pic.twitter.com/yeuNDFDkTN — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) July 2, 2020

“He can’t panic as frequently as he did in 2019,” Barnwell wrote on ESPN. “His footwork needs to be quieter. I don’t think he is ever going to be a prototypical dropback quarterback, which is fine, but the rhythm and timing of the offense fell apart last season.”

If Mayfield can improve his pocket presence, that should aid in cutting down his interception rate – which Barnwell believes is the quarterback’s second biggest weakness. Mayfield’s “footwork is going to be key” to improve the Browns QB’s turnover rate, per Barnwell.

Remaining composed in the pocket should help Mayfield reduce turnovers in 2020. But that’s easier said than done.

The Browns QB has a big year ahead of him. There’s plenty Mayfield has left to prove if he hopes to be the Browns’ long-term starting quarterback.

