Browns Free Agent Signing Opts Out Of The 2020 Season

With the deadline for players to opt out of the 2020 season just two days away, every team in the NFL should expect their opt-out list to grow over the next 48 hours. Moments ago, the Cleveland Browns announced that it will lose an important member of its defense for the upcoming campaign.

The Browns have officially placed defensive tackle Andrew Billings on the the reserve/opt-out list. He signed with the team back in March after spending four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Billings wasn’t listed as a starter for the Browns, but he was expected to provide much-needed depth at defensive tackle. Now, the team will need Larry Ogunjobi and Sheldon Richardson to remain healthy for the entire 2020 season.

In addition to placing Billings on the reserve/opt-out list, the Browns placed wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

We've placed DT Andrew Billings on the Reserve/Opt-Out list Details » https://t.co/Oh61eXlCCq pic.twitter.com/7704WOAnJ4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 4, 2020

Cleveland still possesses one of the most talented defensive lines in the NFL, but the depth chart is getting pretty thin. Since there is so much uncertainty surrounding this season, it’s imperative that teams have enough depth to overcome a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

Last week, the Browns learned that offensive guard Drew Forbes and offensive tackle Drake Dorbeck opted out of the 2020 season. Neither were expected to provide as much of an impact as Billings though.

We’ll find out in the coming days if more Browns players opt out of the upcoming season.