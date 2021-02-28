The Browns Are Reportedly Eyeing 2 Notable Free Agents

The Cleveland Browns are viewed as a team on the rise in the National Football League.

Cleveland is coming off a very impressive 2020 season. The Browns went 11-5 in the regular season and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Cleveland nearly pulled off an upset over Kansas City in the Divisional Round, but fell, 22-17.

This will be a big offseason for the Browns, who will look to make the leap toward Super Bowl contention in 2021.

Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are eyeing several free agent players, but two might be standing out at the moment.

According to the report, the Browns are eyeing Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David and Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

On David:

David, one of the hottest names set to hit the free agent market in two weeks, is on the team’s radar as they look to bolster their linebacker position, league sources tell cleveland.com.

On Perriman:

The Browns will try to re-sign Rashard Higgins, and Higgins has made it clear he wants to be back. But the Browns also need to add speed at the position, which is why Perriman is intriguing.

NFL free agency is set to begin in mid-March and it sounds like the Browns will be major players on the open market.

[Cleveland.com]