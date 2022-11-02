Browns General Manager Sets Honest Expectation For Kareem Hunt

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns may have been expected to trade running back Kareem Hunt before yesterday's trade deadline, but no deal materialized.

Now that Hunt is officially with the Browns for the remainder of the season, general manager Andrew Berry made it clear this morning that he expects the veteran ball carrier to be a major piece of the puzzle.

"Kareem's been excellent every day he's been in the building," Berry said, via 92.3 The Fan. "We know he's going to have a really strong second half, continue to help us win games like he did Monday night."

Hunt rushed for 42 yards on 11 carries and caught four passes for 30 yards in the Browns' blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday,

For the season, Hunt has rushed for 305 yards and three touchdowns on 77 carries and hauled in 19 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. He continues to play a consistent amount of snaps--a shade under 50% each week--but is firmly entrenched as the RB2 to Nick Chubb.

The Browns are 3-5 after their victory over the Bengals. They have a bye this weekend before taking on the Miami Dolphins on November 13.