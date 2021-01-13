The Cleveland Browns defied the odds last Sunday night, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers despite missing several coaches and players because of COVID-19 protocols. Next up for the franchise is a date with the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taking down the Chiefs will be extremely tough, especially since they’re close to full strength. Fortunately for the Browns, reinforcements are on the way for the defense.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that cornerbacks Kevin Johnson and Denzel Ward are being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list this Wednesday.

Johnson and Ward are two of the most important pieces to Cleveland’s secondary. They should provide a tremendous boost to the defense, which gave up over 500 passing yards to Ben Roethlisberger last weekend.

#Browns CBs Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson are being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 13, 2021

In addition to getting back Johnson and Ward for this weekend, the Browns should have head coach Kevin Stefanski back on the sidelines.

Stefanski was unable to coach on Wild Card weekend because he tested positive for COVID-19. He is reportedly feeling well and is on track to rejoin his team this Sunday.

Although the Browns will be huge underdogs this Sunday, it’d be really foolish to count them out. They already proved this postseason that they can make some serious noise.

Kickoff for the Browns-Chiefs game at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS.