The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Browns Get Major Offensive Boost Before Game vs. Steelers

Kareem Hunt running the ball.CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off in an AFC North showdown. Moments ago, the Browns released their final injury report of Week 17.

Running back Kareem Hunt’s availability for this matchup has been in question over the past few days due to an ankle injury. That being said, the latest update on his status is overwhelmingly positive.

Hunt has been listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Steelers. He’s been out since Week 14 because of his ankle injury.

Though he’s not a lock to play on Monday night, Hunt is definitely trending in the right direction. The fact that he was able to practice this week shows that his ankle is improving.

Hunt has already missed seven games this season due to injuries. When healthy, however, he has been really productive for the Browns.

In eight games this season, Hunt has 386 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 78 carries. He also has 22 catches for 174 yards.

If Hunt isn’t active for the Browns’ upcoming game against the Steelers, they’ll lean heavily on Nick Chubb. Last weekend, he had 126 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Browns will most likely release Hunt’s official status for Week 17 a few hours before kickoff.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.