Browns Get Major Offensive Boost Before Game vs. Steelers

On Monday night, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off in an AFC North showdown. Moments ago, the Browns released their final injury report of Week 17.

Running back Kareem Hunt’s availability for this matchup has been in question over the past few days due to an ankle injury. That being said, the latest update on his status is overwhelmingly positive.

Hunt has been listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Steelers. He’s been out since Week 14 because of his ankle injury.

Though he’s not a lock to play on Monday night, Hunt is definitely trending in the right direction. The fact that he was able to practice this week shows that his ankle is improving.

Final Browns injury report for MNF in Pittsburgh OUT: S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle), S John Johnson III (hamstring), CB Troy Hill (knee) QUESTIONABLE: RB Kareem Hunt (ankle), DT Malik Jackson (knee) — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) January 1, 2022

Hunt has already missed seven games this season due to injuries. When healthy, however, he has been really productive for the Browns.

In eight games this season, Hunt has 386 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 78 carries. He also has 22 catches for 174 yards.

If Hunt isn’t active for the Browns’ upcoming game against the Steelers, they’ll lean heavily on Nick Chubb. Last weekend, he had 126 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Browns will most likely release Hunt’s official status for Week 17 a few hours before kickoff.