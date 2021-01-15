Browns GM Addresses Potential Contract Extension For QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield’s third year in the NFL was by most metrics a resounding success. But after some shakiness in his first two years at QB, are the Cleveland Browns ready to sign him to a long-term deal?

Speaking to the media this week, Browns general manager Andrew Berry addressed Baker’s future in Cleveland. While he essentially deferred the question of a contract extension, Berry said he’s impressed with how Baker has performed this season.

“There will be plenty of time to discuss those 2021 decisions,” Berry said. “It’s probably safe to say we’re really pleased with Baker’s performance and what we’ve established here. We wouldn’t be here without his contributions.”

Baker Mayfield completed 62.8-percent of his passes in the regular season for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns with a career-low eight interceptions. But he is coming off one of his best performances on the biggest stage, throwing for three touchdowns in a playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Berry on a potential extension with Mayfield this offseason: #Browns pic.twitter.com/XIaqW4RrKq — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 15, 2021

Given that the administration the Browns have now isn’t the same one that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018, his continued success bodes well for a contract extension.

After the season ends, Baker will be heading into his fourth season and the team will have to decide whether to pick up his fifth year option. Judging by what we’ve seen, it’s easy to imagine that Baker’s fifth-year option gets picked up now.

But the much harder question will be figuring out how much money Baker is worth in a contract extension. The inconsistency he showed over the first two years have to place a hard cap on how much the team will pay him.

2021 could be a very telling year for Baker Mayfield.

[Jake Trotter]