Browns GM Asked About Potential Baker Mayfield Contract Extension

In his third NFL season, Baker Mayfield played the best ball of his young career, helping the Cleveland Browns go 11-5 and win a playoff game.

With three years under his belt, Mayfield will officially become eligible to sign a long-term extension this offseason. This is a critical decision point for the Browns as they try to plot out the future of their franchise.

Mayfield’s 2020 season certainly left a favorable impression on Cleveland’s coaching staff and front office, but general manager Andrew Berry is refusing to talk about an extension–yet.

During his media session on Wednesday morning, Berry declined to address Mayfield’s contract but did heap praise on the former No. 1 overall pick.

#Browns Andrew Berry said he didn't want to discuss Baker Mayfield's contract in this setting but said "We're very, very pleased with him…We wouldn't be where we were without his performance this year." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 20, 2021

#Browns GM Andrew Berry not talking publicly about a potential contract extension with QB Baker Mayfield, though does offer, "We are very, very pleased with him." — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 20, 2021

If we’re being honest, Berry’s evasiveness is business as usual for NFL executives. Few, if any GMs are going to come out and say at this moment what their plans are in a situation like this.

Considering Mayfield played like a perfect fit for head coach Kevin Stefanski’s system, plus the fact that Stefanski had a tremendous first season running the team, we’d imagine the Browns want to keep that partnership together long-term.

It wouldn’t shock us at all to see Baker sign an extension with Cleveland before the 2021 season.