Browns GM Asked About Potential Baker Mayfield Contract Extension

Baker Mayfield throws a pass against the Bengals.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In his third NFL season, Baker Mayfield played the best ball of his young career, helping the Cleveland Browns go 11-5 and win a playoff game.

With three years under his belt, Mayfield will officially become eligible to sign a long-term extension this offseason. This is a critical decision point for the Browns as they try to plot out the future of their franchise.

Mayfield’s 2020 season certainly left a favorable impression on Cleveland’s coaching staff and front office, but general manager Andrew Berry is refusing to talk about an extension–yet.

During his media session on Wednesday morning, Berry declined to address Mayfield’s contract but did heap praise on the former No. 1 overall pick.

If we’re being honest, Berry’s evasiveness is business as usual for NFL executives. Few, if any GMs are going to come out and say at this moment what their plans are in a situation like this.

Considering Mayfield played like a perfect fit for head coach Kevin Stefanski’s system, plus the fact that Stefanski had a tremendous first season running the team, we’d imagine the Browns want to keep that partnership together long-term.

It wouldn’t shock us at all to see Baker sign an extension with Cleveland before the 2021 season.


