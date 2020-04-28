During his rookie season, Baker Mayfield dropped the famous quote “When I woke up this morning I was feeling pretty dangerous.” Despite getting off to a great start in the NFL, he was anything but dangerous during his second season with the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield finished the 2019 season with 3,827 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. It was a really disappointing year for the former No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft.

Although it might be easy to bash Mayfield and write him off as a bust, the former Oklahoma star could be poised for a bounce-back season this fall.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry was on ESPN’s Golic and Wingo to talk about Mayfield’s mindset for the 2020 season. He’s confident in his quarterback and what he could potentially do under a new offensive system.

Here’s what Berry said on ESPN’s Golic and Wingo, via Cleveland.com:

“I can assure you there’s nobody who’s more focused and determined to put last year behind him and take a step forward than him. We’re excited about the environment that we’ve created around that position and around that room in general, and we really do expect him to have a fantastic year. I know Kevin [Stefanski] and the staff have done a really nice job with the virtual offseason so far, implementing the new system and we think that he’ll be able to thrive in it this season.”

Turnovers have been an issue for Mayfield, but it’s worth noting that his offensive line in 2019 was abysmal. That should change this upcoming season though.

Cleveland did a great job addressing its offensive line this offseason. The Browns signed Jack Conklin in free agency and selected Jedrick Wills in the first round of this year’s draft.

