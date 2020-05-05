Browns GM Comments On Myles Garrett’s Future With Team

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2019 season with a ton of hype as a potential playoff team after adding Odell Beckham Jr. in a trade.

However, quarterback Baker Mayfield took a step back and the team struggled to a 6-10 record. After adding another receiving weapon in tight end Austin Hooper and depth to the offensive line, the Browns have plenty of hype once again.

Despite all of the attention paid to the offense in free agency, Browns general manager Andrew Berry remains focused on extending arguably the team’s best player: defensive end Myles Garrett. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns hope to keep Garrett with the team for years to come.

In fact, the Browns are reportedly expected to make Garrett the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. Rapoport suggested the former No. 1 overall pick could take home $25 million per season.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry told RapSheet + Friends (https://t.co/CiKkY8tVHv) that he hopes Myles Garrett is with the #Browns for years to come. Why a long-term extension makes sense 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/Xfe6oebpQU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 5, 2020

Garrett has been a dominant force since he entered the league in 2017.

Unfortunately, he missed the final six games of the 2019 season after an altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Garrett will be back in the fold for the 2020 season. Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered through a hernia for much of the 2019 campaign, said he’s back at full strength as well.

The Browns could be a dangerous team in 2020.