Browns GM Comments On Odell Beckham Following His WSJ Remarks

It wouldn’t be an NFL offseason without Odell Beckham making headlines for controversial comments. With the regular season just over a month away, the Pro Bowl wideout shared his honest thoughts on the state of the league.

Beckham doesn’t believe the NFL should be playing the 2020 season in the middle of a pandemic. Unlike other sports, there is so much contact involved in football.

“We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward? It’s obviously for their money,” Beckham told the Wall Street Journal. “And that bothers me because there’s always been this—and I hate saying it like that—but the owners’ [attitude is], Oh we own you guys, and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

Despite those comments from Beckham, the former first-round pick will not opt out of the upcoming season. In his defense, the interview with the Wall Street Journal took place before the NFL and NFLPA agreed on health protocols.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke to the media on Tuesday about the star wideout’s comments. He said they’ve had plenty of dialogue with Beckham regarding the 2020 season.

“We feel really good about everything that the league and the PA have agreed upon and everything that we’ve done,” Berry said. “In terms of Odell, he’s returned and really been focused on working hard. He’s been very engaged in everything we’ve done in the classroom and he’s really focused on having a great year.”

The Browns are going to need Beckham at his best if they want to contend in the AFC West.

Beckham had 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. He underwent core surgery in the offseason to repair a groin injury that lingered throughout last season.

We’ll see if Beckham can return to his All-Pro form this fall.

