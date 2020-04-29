Browns GM Comments On Odell Beckham Jr.’s Future With Team

The Cleveland Browns failed to meet expectations in 2019, as the star-studded offense that featured Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Baker Mayfield struggled for the majority of the season. Many wondered if the team would be better off trading away Beckham this offseason.

Beckham was linked to the Minnesota Vikings in a potential trade. Obviously that didn’t come to fruition, but that hasn’t prevented his name from continuing to pop up in other trade rumors. That being said, the front office clearly wants to keep the LSU product on the roster for years to come.

On Wednesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry appeared on Good Morning Football to discuss a series of topics, including whether or not Beckham will be on the team for this upcoming season. His answer was quite telling.

“We’ve been clear from the beginning that we view Odell as a fantastic player,” Berry said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “We’re a better team with him on the field. We see him as a long-term member of the organization. We really like how he’s acclimated and adjusted with the new staff. So the rumors, that’s not something that we can control, but we’re happy to have him as a part of our organization.”

.@Browns GM Andrew Berry joined #GMFB this morning to talk about the 2020 Draft, new HC Kevin Stefanski, the 2020 season, OBJ, and more!⬇️ "Talent is just part of the equation, it really is coming together as a team." pic.twitter.com/rpd2LkKyT1 — GMFB (@gmfb) April 29, 2020

Beckham didn’t exactly light up the stat sheet in his first season with the Browns. He finished last season with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

It’s easy to assume that Beckham will be better with another year under his belt in Cleveland. However, the offense should look much different under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

While the adjustment period for Beckham might not be over just yet, it’s way too early for the Browns to give up on a generational talent like him.