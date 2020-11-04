Browns GM Had Blunt Response To Question About Odell Beckham

Were it not for his season-ending torn ACL, Odell Beckham Jr. might have been on the trading block leading up to yesterday’s deadline. Now that the deadline has passed, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry is fielding questions on Beckham’s future with the team.

On Wednesday, Berry was asked about the possibility of the team trading the former Pro Bowl wideout. Many have pointed out that Beckham’s $12.8 million salary in 2021 is guaranteed for injury – which he is not guaranteed to return from in a timely fashion.

After complaining of being asked about Beckham too many times, Berry praised the receiver for how he’s behaved and “embraced the organization”. As for his status next year, Berry said the team want him to be “healthy and ready to go next year.”

“Honestly, our focus with Odell, Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” Berry said, per Cleveland.com. “He played really good football for us before he was injured. He’s done a fantastic job with his teammates at practice, he’s embraced the organization, he’s under contract for multiple years. So our focus with Odell is making sure he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year. But we’re pleased with him.”

The Browns acquired Odell Beckham Jr. in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants in 2019.

But that trade was made with a front office and coaching staff that have since been purged. Berry has no loyalty to Beckham outside of the money he owes left on his contract.

And if Browns QB Baker Mayfield continues to thrive without Beckham, it makes the Pro Bowler all the more expendable.