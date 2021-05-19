Browns GM Sums Up Team’s Mindset With Baker Mayfield

Last month, the Cleveland Browns put their money where their mouth is when it comes to supporting Baker Mayfield. The front office decided to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, which currently has an $18.8 million price tag.

Mayfield was briefly mentioned in hypothetical trade talks for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers just a few weeks ago, but the team shut those rumors down by saying their “ecstatic” with the former No. 1 pick’s progression.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry doubled down on the team’s opinion of Mayfield during a recent appearance on the ‘Ross Tucker Podcast.’

The reason Berry has faith in Mayfield is because he’s seen the Oklahoma product mature both on and off the field. With another year in Kevin Stefanski’s system, the sky could be the limit for Mayfield.

“Baker, over the past year, has shown and enormous amount of growth, and I think that’s both on the field and then, quite honestly, off the field as well,” Berry said, via Audacy. “So, we are excited. He’s going into his first offseason where the coaching staff, offensive system is exactly the same not to mention that there’s been very little turnover on the offensive side of the ball, and we’re excited about him continuing to make strides under Kevin Stefanski’s tutelage in this offense because we think he’s a very talented player. We think he’s very skilled, and he really embodies the characteristics that we want in our program. So, we’re excited about his potential this upcoming year and he’s been hard at work this entire offseason.”

After a disappointing sophomore season, Mayfield found a way to recapture the magic that made him so fun to watch during his first year in Cleveland.

Mayfield finished his third NFL season with 3,563 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He had the Browns just a few plays away from clinching a spot in the AFC Championship.

Through the good and the bad, the Browns’ confidence in Mayfield has not wavered. Now, it’s on to Mayfield to validate the team’s faith in him.

Considering the Browns retained every key contributor from the 2020 team, they should be in great shape to make some noise this fall.