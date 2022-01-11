Browns GM Sends Clear Message About Baker Mayfield’s Future

Despite all the rumors about his future, it sounds like Baker Mayfield will be on the Cleveland Browns next season.

Speaking to the media this Tuesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry revealed his thoughts on Mayfield’s future. Not only does he expect Mayfield back for the 2022 season, he believes the signal-caller will revert to his 2020 form.

“We fully expect Baker to be our starter and to bounce back,” Berry said on Tuesday.

In 15 games this season, Mayfield completed 60.5 percent of his pass attempts for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. To be fair, he was dealing with a very serious shoulder injury since Week 2.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski also appears to be confident in Mayfield. In Monday’s press conference, he commended Mayfield for fighting through injuries.

“Baker fought through those injuries, was medically cleared to play each of those weeks and practiced throughout those weeks and felt good,” Stefanski said, via Ben Axelrod. “I don’t think Baker’s using any of that as an excuse and not denying that guys play through injuries.”

As of now, Mayfield is under contract through the 2022 season. That means he’ll need to have a great season in order to receive a long-term deal.

Only time will tell if Mayfield can bounce back in Cleveland.