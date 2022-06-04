The Browns Are Reportedly Signing A Running Back This Saturday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns added some depth to their backfield this Saturday, agreeing to a one-year deal with running back D'Ernest Johnson.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are giving Johnson a deal that is worth up to $2.433 million for the 2022 season.

Johnson, an undrafted player out of South Florida, blossomed into a role player for the Browns last season. In 17 games, he had 534 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 100 carries.

Additionally, Johnson made an impact in the passing game for the Browns. He had 19 catches for 137 yards last fall. He filled in admirably for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt when they were dealing with injuries.

With Johnson back in the mix, the Browns have to feel really good about their depth.

Not only do they have a great duo in Chubb and Hunt, they have one of the best third-string options in Johnson. Let's also not forget they drafted an intriguing tailback this year in Jerome Ford out of Cincinnati.

Expect a strong rushing attack from the Browns this upcoming season.