Browns Share Thursday Update On Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday against PIttsburgh.CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 03: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield sat out Week 7 due to a torn labrum and fractured humerus in his left shoulder. Though it’s a pretty serious injury, the former No. 1 pick might suit up for the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mayfield said playing Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers is a possibility for him. He then participated in practice in a limited capacity.

On Thursday, Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt announced that Mayfield would once again be a limited participant in practice. The goal for Thursday’s practice was to see how well Mayfield could throw with a harness on his left shoulder.

Van Pelt also revealed how Mayfield has looked at practice. Browns fans should be pleased with his progression.

“I think he’s OK. He seems to be good in meetings,” Van Pelt said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “He practiced yesterday a good amount and looked good.”

Van Pelt also praised Mayfield’s toughness when speaking to the media this Thursday.

“He’s mentally as tough as anybody I’ve been around. He takes everything seriously. I don’t know if I’m seen him jovial, but that’s Baker and I love his attitude.”

If Mayfield does suit up for the Browns this weekend, it’ll be interesting to see how he fares against a ferocious Steelers defense.

The Browns will release Mayfield’s game designation for Week 8 on Friday afternoon.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.