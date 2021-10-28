Browns Share Thursday Update On Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield sat out Week 7 due to a torn labrum and fractured humerus in his left shoulder. Though it’s a pretty serious injury, the former No. 1 pick might suit up for the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mayfield said playing Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers is a possibility for him. He then participated in practice in a limited capacity.

On Thursday, Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt announced that Mayfield would once again be a limited participant in practice. The goal for Thursday’s practice was to see how well Mayfield could throw with a harness on his left shoulder.

Van Pelt also revealed how Mayfield has looked at practice. Browns fans should be pleased with his progression.

“I think he’s OK. He seems to be good in meetings,” Van Pelt said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “He practiced yesterday a good amount and looked good.”

Baker Mayfield practicing again today as #Browns OC Alex Van Pelt said he would. The QB is wearing shoulder pads to further test throwing with injured left shoulder and harness on it. Rest of players aren’t wearing pads. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 28, 2021

Van Pelt also praised Mayfield’s toughness when speaking to the media this Thursday.

“He’s mentally as tough as anybody I’ve been around. He takes everything seriously. I don’t know if I’m seen him jovial, but that’s Baker and I love his attitude.”

#Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt couldn't say much about Baker's status for Sunday but said seeing him come to walk through in a sling & then practice later is a boost "he's as mentally tough as anyone I've been around" — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 28, 2021

If Mayfield does suit up for the Browns this weekend, it’ll be interesting to see how he fares against a ferocious Steelers defense.

The Browns will release Mayfield’s game designation for Week 8 on Friday afternoon.