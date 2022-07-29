Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 14: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

On Friday, it was announced that a decision on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will linger into next week.

Watson was at the center of 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. He settled all but four of those lawsuits.

Even though disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson hasn't announced a decision yet, the belief is that Watson will get suspended by the NFL at some point this year.

Speaking to the media this Friday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed Watson's situation.

"You control the controllables," Stefanski said. "I control what goes on on this field, so I do that. It's important for me, all of us, to control what we can control."

Stefanski has been consistently preaching the idea that you can only control the controllables. He even had that discussion with Watson during training camp.

"I think with Deshaun, I know there is that uncertainty like we talked about yesterday. But we can only control what we can control, and I think that's what he's done a really nice job of," Stefanski said. "And so much of that is football — there's a lot of volume to what we're doing right now when it comes to football. So there's a lot of meeting, there's a lot of install, there's a lot of workout and walk through, and practice and he's really thrown himself into that."

The Browns signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract this offseason. If he gets suspended, Jacoby Brissett will be the team's starter.