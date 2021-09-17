Kevin Stefanski Has Message For Browns Fans Ahead Of Home Opener

After dropping their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cleveland Browns have turned their attention over to their home opener.

On Sunday, the Browns are hosting the Houston Texans in what some fans are calling a must-win game. An 0-2 start would be disappointing for a franchise that was a play or two away from the AFC Championship last season.

In order to make sure they have the crowd on their side for this weekend’s game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski issued a message to the fan base this Friday. He wants to hear FirstEnergy Stadium rocking for all 60 minutes against the Houston Texans.

“I want full-throated effort for 60 minutes,” Stefanski said. “Get out of the Muni Lot, get in your seats and then you can go back to the Muni Lot after the game.”

For the first time in a long time, the Browns have legitimate playoff hopes this season. There’s so much talent on their roster, and we quickly learned last year that Stefanski is an excellent coach.

Cleveland won’t have star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. for this Sunday’s matchup, but the oddsmakers are still expecting a blowout.

As long as Baker Mayfield takes care of the football this weekend, the Browns should be able to improve to 1-1 on the season. Browns vs. Texans is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

