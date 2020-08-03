Browns Insider Has Details On Odell Beckham’s Plans

In an interview Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. did with the Wall Street Journal, he declared that the NFL was not ready to safely conduct a season. Needless to say, those comments have a lot of Browns fans worried.

“We’re not ready for football season,” Beckham was quoted as saying. “So why are we trying to push forward?”

But one Browns insider advises not to take OBJ’s statement as a sign he might opt out. Taking to Twitter, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot noted that the interview he did was done several weeks ago.

However, OBJ has since seen what the Browns have done to make their facilities safer. As a result, he has no plans to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

Odell Beckham's Jr.'s interview with WSJ was done 2 weeks ago before he saw how safe the #Browns facility was, and he has no plans of opting out, multiple sources tell me

That news will certainly come as a giant relief for Browns fans. Odell Beckham Jr. was the team’s second-best performer at wideout next to Jarvis Landry this past season.

He finished his first year in Cleveland with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Heading into 2020, Beckham’s return to the form he had with the New York Giants will be a necessity. The Browns gave up a lot to acquire him from New York in 2019. But despite adding him and a number of other star players, they went 6-10 and fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after one season.

New head coach Kevin Stefanski built his reputation on improving offenses. Getting the most out of OBJ has to be one of his top priorities.