Browns Insider Has Encouraging Update On Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns’ receiving corps was dealt a blow on Sunday as Jarvis Landry left with an injury. But while they may not have Landry for Week 3, they may have Odell Beckham Jr. back.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Beckham has “a good chance to play” in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

Beckham has missed the first two games of the season while continuing to recover from last year’s season-ending ACL injury.

“Odell Beckham Jr. has a decent chance of making his 2021 debut against the Bears, a source tells cleveland.com, which will ease the loss of Jarvis Landry to a sprained MCL for likely at least a couple of weeks.”

The timing couldn’t be better given the injury to Jarvis Landry. They lost Landry after just a handful of snaps in yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Fortunately, quarterback Baker Mayfield was superb, completing over 90-percent of his passes for 213 yards and a touchdown as well as a rushing touchdown. The Browns went on to win the game, 31-21.

Browns fans will be waiting with baited breath to see what level Odell Beckham Jr. is able to play at upon his return. Prior to his injury, Beckham wasn’t exactly playing the best football of his career.

Beckham has hit career lows in multiple per game averages in each of his first two seasons with the Browns. In 23 games, he’s averaged less than 60 yards per game – less than two thirds of what he was averaging with the Giants prior to that blockbuster trade in 2019.

The Browns will need Beckham to be in top form this season if they want to win the AFC North. Their division is up for grabs this year and they’re considered top contenders for it.

Will Odell Beckham Jr’s return be a boon for the Browns?