On Wednesday morning, a report emerged suggesting star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move once again.

New York radio personality Marc Malusis reported that the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings were in discussions on a potential OBJ deal. Malusis reported the Vikings would send a second and fifth-round pick to Cleveland.

Minnesota shipped star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason, opening the door for the Vikings to add a talent at the position. However, the latest report suggests that won’t happen.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said she spoke to a source close to the Vikings who gave a one-word response to the OBJ trade rumors. “False,” the source reportedly said to Cabot.

Received a one-word answer from a source close to the #Vikings about the report they're talking to the #Browns about trading for Odell Beckham Jr. for a 2nd & 5th next year: "False" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 15, 2020

Later this afternoon, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd cited a source who said the potential trade partner with the Browns is not the Minnesota Vikings.

However, Cowherd suggested OBJ wants out of Cleveland. He did not name a potential landing spot, but suggested Odell could still be on the move.

Beckham finished second on the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2019. He finished just behind former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry in all categories.

Could OBJ be on the move once again?