Browns Insider Has Telling Comment On Ndamukong Suh Reports

Earlier this month, reports surfaced saying the Cleveland Browns are interested in signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

However, the AFC North franchise appears to have had a change of heart. Or, perhaps, the Browns never had any actual interest to begin with.

According to Browns insider May Kay Cabot, Cleveland doesn't have much interest in Suh at this time.

That could, of course, change as training camp approaches. But for now, it appears Suh will be playing elsewhere next season.

"Reports the Browns are interested in five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appear unfounded. The Browns have been linked to Suh, 35, at various points this offseason, but there doesn’t seem to be much interest."

With that being said, if the Browns do want to beef up their defensive line they may turn to Sheldon Richard, who played for the team two years ago.

Suh, meanwhile, will likely take some more time before deciding where he'll be playing next season. Training camps will begin across the NFL shortly.