Browns Insider Has Troubling Update Ahead Of Raiders Game

The Cleveland Browns are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak this week. For the past two days, they’ve placed several key players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Tuesday morning, the Browns announced that head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and received a COVID-19 booster, according to the Browns’ statement.

Not only is Stefanski’s status for Week 15 in doubt, the Browns could be without quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and several other starters.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter put the Browns’ concerning situation into perspective this morning, tweeting “The Browns currently have 11 starters on the COVID-19/Reserve list.”

#Browns currently have 11 starters on the Covid-19/reserve list. Eleven… — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 15, 2021

Despite being down so many key players right now, the Browns’ upcoming game against the Raiders isn’t going to be moved – at least not yet.

“There’s been no discussion of changing the game’s status, as of now,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said.

It’s possible some of the players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list can return in time for Saturday’s game. In order for that to happen, they must return two negative tests 24 hours apart while remaining asymptomatic.

On the other hand, this situation in Cleveland could get worse before it actually gets better. The team is currently operating under intense protocols and will continue to test its players.