Browns Insider Has Update On Odell Beckham Jr. Before Steelers Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns have their biggest game of the season as the team travels to Pittsburgh for a divisional contest against the Steelers.

Three weeks ago, the Browns moved to 2-1 on the season. The team secured its first winning record in over five years, but didn’t look back adding two more wins to move to 4-1 on the year.

Now Cleveland puts that 4-1 record on the line against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. Before Sunday’s game, though, the Browns received a scare about star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland sent OBJ home from practice earlier this week as he was dealing with an illness. Thankfully, Beckham Jr. doesn’t have COVID-19.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Beckham Jr.’s had a second negative test, which will allow him to return to the facility on Saturday.

#Browns Odell Beckham Jr.s' 2nd test came back negative today. He's cleared to face #Steelers — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 17, 2020

It’s massive news for the Browns, who need every offensive weapon possible to line up against a stout Steelers defense.

Pittsburgh boasts one of the best pass-rushes and run-stuffing defenses in the league. However, the Steelers have been vulnerable through the air.

Most recently, they allowed Philadelphia Eagles backup wide receiver Travis Fulgham to rack up 10 receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. Cleveland boasts a much more talented wide receiver room, with OBJ and former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry.

In five games, OBJ has 21 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.