Browns Insider Offers Injury Update For RB Kareem Hunt

For the first time in six years, the Cleveland Browns have a winning record following the team’s 34-20 win over Washington last weekend.

That winning record will be put to the test this weekend in a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and company enter the game as the favorites.

On Friday morning, though, the Browns received some good news about a few of the team’s star players. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and running back Kareem Hunt missed practice on Thursday.

However, according to a new report from Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, both returned to practice on Friday. Star corner Denzel Ward also returned to practice this morning as well.

Key #Browns such as Odell Beckham Jr (back) and Kareem Hunt (groin) were practicing today. Denzel Ward (groin) too — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 2, 2020

Cleveland has turned into a dominant running team thanks to new head coach Kevin Stefanski. Hunt and fellow running back Nick Chubb are the best running back tandem in the NFL – and both are on pace to rush for over 1,000 yards.

In three games so far this season, Hunt has racked up 204 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Through the air, Hunt has eight receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

He serves as the primary receiving back when the Browns are trailing, which very well could happen this weekend. With Hunt back at practice this morning, it looks like he’ll be able to suit up on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland and Dallas kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET.