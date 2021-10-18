Browns Insider Reveals Baker Mayfield’s Plan For Injured Shoulder

Baker Mayfield was already nursing a partially torn labrum his left shoulder before Sunday’s marquee match-up against the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately for the Cleveland Browns, their starting quarterback left the game even more banged up.

Mayfield was slammed to the ground on Sunday and reportedly dislocated his left shoulder once again. He only missed four snaps in the Browns’ loss, but there’s now some further questions about when he’ll be able to get back on the field.

Cleveland would like to have an answer on his status as soon as possible as the AFC North club prepares for a Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos. However, Mayfield reportedly wants to hear another opinion on his injury.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Mayfield received his MRI results on Monday. The former No. 1 overall pick now wants to seek out a second opinion on those results before Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski makes a decision on the team’s starter for Thursday’s game.

Updated: #Browns Baker Mayfield will get a second opinion on the MRI results of his left shoulder injury before Kevin Stefanski can say if he'll start him or Case Keenum vs. the Broncos Thursday Night, source tells clevelanddotcom https://t.co/DkuEfp5GPS — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 18, 2021

The Browns did not practice on Monday after a crushing 37-14 loss to the Cardinals, but if they had, Mayfield would not have participated, per the team’s injury report.

Mayfield originally suffered a partially-torn labrum in Cleveland’s Week 2 game against the Houston Texans. However, he’s been able to stay out on the field and lead the Browns on offense.

Mayfield has done that to varying levels of success through six weeks. During that span, he hasn’t looked his sharpest, throwing for six touchdowns and three interceptions. The Browns have started the year 3-3.

The rest of the 2021 season will be critically important for Mayfield, who hasn’t signed a contract extension with the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall back in 2018. Cleveland did exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, but after the 2022 season, he would become an unrestricted free agent.

This year is meant to be a significant one for Mayfield as an individual and the Browns as a franchise. However, this lingering shoulder injury threatens the success of the season for both.

If Mayfield can’t play on Thursday against the Broncos, veteran backup Case Keenum will start in his place.