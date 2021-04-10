Odell Beckham Jr. has been mentioned in a handful of trade rumors over the past few seasons, but the Cleveland Browns have made it known up to this point that they want to keep him. Will the team’s stance on a trade change later this offseason though?

Beckham had a strong start to the 2020 season before suffering a torn ACL. He finished the year with 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

As of now, there are three years remaining on Beckham’s deal with the Browns. However, that doesn’t mean Cleveland has to keep the Pro Bowl wideout on its roster for the duration of his contract.

During an appearance on ‘The Barber Shop,’ Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com addressed the idea of the Browns trading Beckham this offseason.

Kay Cabot didn’t outright say that Beckham is on the trade block, but she’s not so sure that Cleveland has made him untouchable.

“If someone did come and make an offer to the Browns for Odell, I still think that they would listen to it,” Kay Cabot said, via ClutchPoints. “I don’t think the Browns are 100 percent locked in to having to have OBJ on the team this year.”

With the NFL Draft just a few weeks away, Beckham’s situation in Cleveland is something to monitor. Maybe, just maybe he’ll be involved in a draft-day trade.

The Browns actually performed fairly well without Beckham this past season. If the front office can get a decent return for him, it wouldn’t hurt to move on from him.

Beckham has a $15.7 million cap hit for the 2021 season. That’s pretty expensive, but he’s worth that price tag when healthy.