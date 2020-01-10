As the final eight teams left in the NFL get ready for battle this weekend, the Cleveland Browns will reportedly interview their final head coaching candidate. The AFC North franchise is the only team in the league with a vacancy.

On Thursday, the team interview current Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski. He’s considered one of the front-runners for the job, much like the final candidate the team will interview today.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns plan to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Schefter reported McDaniels is the final coaching candidate on the slate.

And the last of the Browns’ scheduled head-coaching interviews comes today in Cleveland with Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2020

The Browns entered the 2019 season full of promise, with a new head coach and offensive weapon. However, 16 games later, Cleveland fired Freddie Kitchens and Odell Beckham Jr. suffered one of his worst seasons as a pro.

As the team attempts to find its new leader, the Browns have already gone through eight coaching candidates. But will they find the right one?

Several NFL insiders suggested McDaniels is the front-runner for the job. McDaniels only head coaching experience came with the Denver Broncos. He promptly traded two of the team’s stars – Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall – before Denver fired him.

After nine more years with the Patriots, he’s ready to become a head coach again. Will Cleveland give him that opportunity?

Stay tuned.