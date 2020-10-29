Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett missed the team’s Wednesday practice. He was absent for a second-straight day on Thursday as well.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski offered a new injury update for his star defensive end on Thursday afternoon. Garrett is dealing with an ankle injury, but Stefanski still expects him to play this coming Sunday.

Stefanski and the Browns are simply taking a cautionary approach here. Garrett’s ankle injury appears to be minor, and there’s no reason to risk any further injury during practice. All signs indicate Garrett will be available to play this Sunday when the Browns play the Raiders.

It’s no secret Garrett is the fuel that keeps the Browns defense humming along. Stefanski echoed such comments this week.

“He’s been a game-changer,” Stefanski told Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s change the game many times this season. He knows that we’re counting on him. He’s the straw that stirs the drink.”

The Cleveland Browns are off to a 5-2 start this season, but their wins aren’t too impressive. Cleveland’s wins have come against Cincinnati (twice), Washington, Dallas and Indianapolis. Their losses, meanwhile, have been at the hands of the Ravens and Steelers.

The Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend before a much-needed bye week the following weekend.

It appears star defensive end Myles Garrett will be a full-go on Sunday.