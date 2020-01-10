Browns Reportedly Down To 2 Choices For Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly close to deciding on their new head coach. New England Patriot offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels flew to Cleveland to interview for the job on Friday.

After meeting with the Patriots OC for a few hours, the Browns reportedly aren’t ready to make a decision on McDaniels just yet. NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested a decision won’t come from the organization today.

However, another NFL insider reported the Browns have narrowed down their search to two names.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns will decide between McDaniels and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

“Multiple people around the league, including some who are involved in the Browns’ process, believe Josh McDaniels or Kevin Stefanski will be Cleveland’s next coach,” Fowler reported.

McDaniels entered the day as the front-runner for the job.

His first head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos did not end very well. After an 8-8 first season in 2009, the team collapsed. Denver fired him after a 3-9 start in his second season.

However, after learning under Bill Belichick for another decade, he could be ready for the Browns job.

Stay tuned for the latest on the Browns coaching search.