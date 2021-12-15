Browns Announce Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Has Positive Test

The Cleveland Browns‘ COVID issues have now reached their head coach. Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for the virus, the team announced Wednesday.

Stefanski is vaccinated and received a COVID-19 booster, according to the Browns’ statement. He will continue to prepare his team virtually leading up to Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Stefanski can produce two negative tests 24 hours apart before Saturday, he can coach against Las Vegas. If not, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will be the acting head coach.

Cleveland’s acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell has also tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the Browns placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and became one of seven NFL teams to begin operating under enhanced protocols.

If this situation sounds familiar, it is because Stefanski actually missed the Browns’ wild card playoff game in January 2021 after testing positive.

Priefer coached Cleveland to a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Stefanski returned to the sideline the following week against Kansas City.

With Kevin Stefanski out, #Browns special teams coach Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach for the third time in his career. His kids used to call him “0 and 1,” based on his loss with the #Vikings Mike Zimmer was out. Priefer is now 1-1 and could get over .500 Saturday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 15, 2021

The Browns and Raiders will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NFL Network.

As of now, there has been no change to the status of the game.