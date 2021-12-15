The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Browns Announce Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Has Positive Test

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on the field.CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns‘ COVID issues have now reached their head coach. Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for the virus, the team announced Wednesday.

Stefanski is vaccinated and received a COVID-19 booster, according to the Browns’ statement. He will continue to prepare his team virtually leading up to Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Stefanski can produce two negative tests 24 hours apart before Saturday, he can coach against Las Vegas. If not, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will be the acting head coach.

Cleveland’s acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell has also tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the Browns placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and became one of seven NFL teams to begin operating under enhanced protocols.

If this situation sounds familiar, it is because Stefanski actually missed the Browns’ wild card playoff game in January 2021 after testing positive.

Priefer coached Cleveland to a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Stefanski returned to the sideline the following week against Kansas City.

The Browns and Raiders will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NFL Network.

As of now, there has been no change to the status of the game.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.