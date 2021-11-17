Kevin Stefanski Shares RB Kareem Hunt’s Status For This Weekend

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has not played since Week 6 due to a calf injury. He won’t make his return in Week 11.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that while Hunt is “progressing” in his recovery, he won’t play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Hunt was eligible to return to practice last week, but was not cleared to do so.

He’s still not ready to practice yet, so it will be a fifth-straight missed game for the fifth-year veteran.

Stefanski on Kareem Hunt: Not this week but he’s progressing. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 17, 2021

Hunt rushed for 361 yards and five touchdowns in the first six games of the season for Cleveland. He also added 20 receptions for 161 yards.

Nick Chubb, the Browns’ top running back, missed last Sunday’s game while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It seems likely Chubb will be back this week, but he has not yet been officially cleared.

D’Ernest Johnson played well in Chubb’s place against the Patriots, rushing for 90 yards. However, not much else went well for Cleveland, as they lost 45-7.

The Browns (5-5) will kick off against the 0-8-1 Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.