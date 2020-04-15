Browns LB Mack Wilson Reacts To Team’s New Uniform Reveal

Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns became the latest NFL team to reveal new uniforms. The Browns are looking to their past for their updated appearance.

Cleveland is returning to its classic design. Gone is the writing on the front of the jerseys and the striping on the pants has an old-school look to it.

“We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are,” Executive Vice President and Owner JW Johnson said. “We’ve heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots.”

We think these changes, while relatively subtle, are a marked improvement from what Cleveland has worn the last few seasons. Current Browns linebacker Mack Wilson seems to agree.

Wilson tweeted his reaction to the uni announcement, and he definitely approves.

Of course, the Browns will be happiest if their return to an older uniform template results in a revival of the team’s winning ways. Cleveland hasn’t made the playoffs since 2002 and hasn’t won a playoff game since the 1994 season.

The last time the Browns were a yearly contender was the late 1980s. Hopefully these jerseys signify a “throwback” to that era for the franchise and its fans.